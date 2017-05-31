Golf Central Blog

Monahan pledges Tour's support for Woods

Will Gray
May 31, 2017

Days after Tiger Woods was arrested and cited for DUI in Florida, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan pledged his organization's support to help the 14-time major champ.

Woods was found asleep at the wheel early Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla., and later blamed an unexpected reaction to ingesting prescribed medications. Woods blew a 0.000 on two different Breathalyzer tests, and in a statement hours after his release he claimed to "understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions."

Speaking to the Associated Press at this week's Memorial Tournament, Monahan referenced Woods' statement and offered the Tour's support.

"I think Tiger's statement on Monday night, where he apologized and he said he was going to do everything he can in his power to make sure this doesn't happen again, I think says everything," Monahan said. "He's a member of our family, and we're going to do everything we can to help and support him."

Woods has not played competitively since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February, one week after he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent PGA Tour start. His 79 career victories are second only to Sam Snead (82) on the Tour's all-time wins list.

Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods

