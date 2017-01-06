Moore on late Ryder Cup pick: 'Worked out for me'

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Ryan Moore became a primary example of everything that went right for the U.S. Ryder Cup team last fall.

Chosen by captain Davis Love III with his final pick following his runner-up finish at the Tour Championship, Moore went 2-1-0 in his first start in the biennial matches. His performance was a testament to the 11th-hour pick that was instituted by the U.S. task force following the team’s loss in 2014.

Some, however, said the late pick (the first three selections were made two weeks earlier) put a strain on the player and the team and should be reconsidered for the next matches in 2018.

SBS Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

For Moore, who is tied for the lead at the SBS Tournament Champions after a second-consecutive 67, he could see both sides of the debate.

“Obviously it worked out for me. I really liked it this time. But if they changed it for next time, I would not have a problem with that,” said Moore, who hadn’t even been fitted for a team uniform before arriving at Hazeltine National. “It was a lot.”

Still, the reason the late pick was created was to identify the hottest golfer at that moment, and Moore’s play was proof the system worked.

“I could see it would have been nice to know [he was on the team] a week before, for sure,” he said. “At the same time, I wouldn't have been on the team and if you're really trying to get that person that's playing the best right up to that point, why not give it that last tournament and see who plays great that week.”