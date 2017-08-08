Golf Central Blog

PGA, Players to alter dates; 'dominoes' to fall

By

Ryan Lavner
August 8, 2017, 2:47 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan acknowledged that schedule changes to The Players and PGA Championship were merely the first of the “dominoes” to fall.

He’s just not ready to make the other announcements yet.

By returning The Players to March and moving the PGA to May, those events will take the place of tournaments that are currently on the schedule.

“As you can imagine,” Monahan said Tuesday, “there’s a fair amount of complexity within that and we have a number of constituents we have to work with. We’re just not far enough along in our process to be able to say definitively where we are.”

PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua said that the PGA Championship will be played the third week of May – between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day. That would affect the Texas swing, the way the schedule is currently constructed.

Monahan said he is targeting the “mid-March” date that The Players used to occupy, before it moved to May in 2007. That would affect the Florida swing, the way the schedule is currently constructed.

“We’re very excited about the potential for all of our tournaments,” Monahan said. “We’re in active dialogue and discussion with all of our partners. It’s complicated but we are going to get to it, and we are on a path that we are very comfortable with and excited about.”

Bevacqua said that the schedule changes also “open up the door” to moving up the Ryder Cup, closer to the end of the PGA Tour season, which will now conclude before Labor Day. 

