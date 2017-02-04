Golf Central Blog

More 'relaxed' An sits 18 holes from first Tour win

By

Jason Crook
February 4, 2017, 8:05 pm

Byeong Hun An will sleep on the 54-hole Waste Management Phoenix Open lead after a flawless 6-under 65 on Saturday. An, who won the the 2009 U.S. Amateur and the 2015 BMW PGA Championship, carded six birdies and no bogeys, and leads by one shot over Martin Laird.

The 25-year-old credited his improved on-course temperment for the strong play. While he initially described his attitude when things don't go his way on Tour as "not good," he does think it has improved. 

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Social, scores and news

"I've gotten a lot better compared to the last couple of years. And I know those things don't help," An said. "Try to be relaxed. Everyone makes mistakes. As long as I don't make stupid mistakes I'll be fine."

An couldn't have picked a bigger stage to try and break through. He admits that he was feeling the nerves in front of almost 205,000 people during his third round, a Phoenix Open record.

"It was crazy. Last couple holes, that many people around the course is insane," said An. "I think it was pretty cool. Never seen people like this. Just a bit nervous."

Byeong Hun An, 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC


