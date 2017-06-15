U.S. Open playing more like a Tour event?

Golf Central Blog

ERIN, Wis. – Early into this U.S. Open week, Jordan Spieth said he couldn’t believe how nice the people from Wisconsin were.

Who knew the warm greetings would extend to the competition’s start?

Rickie Fowler and friends enjoyed a kinder, gentler setup in ideal conditions in the first wave off Thursday morning at Erin Hills.

“You don’t get many rounds at the U.S. Open that are stress free,” Fowler said after posting a 65, the first bogey-free opening round of 7-under or better in the championship’s history.

Fowler wasn’t alone enjoying morning conditions with the wind down and Erin Hills softened by pre-tournament rain.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 1 | Full coverage

Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka opened with 5-under-par 67s. They were among eight players posting rounds in the 60s in the morning wave.

“You don't really think about shooting 5 under at the U.S. Open, 7 under is ridiculous,” Fleetwood said. “Birdies just seemed to happen.”

At Oakmont last year, only four players posted scores in the 60s through the entire first round.

“This feels like a Tour event right now,” Brandt Snedeker said after opening with a 70. “But it will change by Sunday. I’d be shocked if 7 under wins.”

Snedeker was one of 18 players who broke par in the morning wave.

The winds were up by the time the afternoon rounds began.

