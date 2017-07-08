Munoz leads Streb by two at The Greenbrier

Following a Saturday 68, Sebastian Munoz will take a two-shot lead over Robert Streb into the final round of the Greenbrier Classic. Here's how things stand heading into the final round at The Old White TPC.

Leaderboard: Munoz (-14), Streb (-12), Xander Schauffele (-11), Jamie Lovemark (-11), Kelly Kraft (-10), Russell Henley (-10), Daivs Love III (-10)

What it means: Ranked 410th in the world, Munoz's career is 18 holes away from a dramatic boost. A win Sunday would earn the 24-year-old Colombian a two-year PGA Tour exemption and invites to the next three majors: The Open, the PGA Championship, and next year's Masters. The former North Texas Mean Green-er worked himself into this position by winning the Web.com Tour's Club Colombia Championship on a sponsor invite last year and earning his PGA Tour card via the Web money list. He'll play Sunday with Streb, who is searching for a follow-up to his lone victory at the 2014 McGladrey Classic and currently finds himself 137th on the FedEx Cup points list with the regular season winding down. Four shots off the lead and chasing history, the 53-year-old Love could become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, passing Sam Snead, who won in Greensboro at age 52 in 1965.

Round of the day: Streb and Chad Campbell both turned in 5-under 65. The former began his day with a 91-foot birdie at the opening hole and very nearly recorded an albatross at the par-5 12th (see below).

Best of the rest: Long-drivers Schauffele, Lovemark and J.B. Holmes all carded 4-under 66. Lovemark and Schauffele will both start Sunday three back, each looking for his first Tour win.

Biggest disappointment: Playing in the final pairing with Munoz, Ben Martin got off to a horrendous start, making three bogeys and a triple to go out in a front-nine 40. Three birdies and two more dropped shots on the back left him to sign for a 5-over 75, dropping him all the way into a tie for 20th, and likely knocking him out of Sunday's Open Championship consideration.

Shots of the day: The aforementioned shots from Mr. Streb at Nos. 1 and 12:

Robert Streb (@therealstrebber) converts from 91'6" on his opening hole. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/tovjnvg6yS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2017

Quote of the day: "If I get the putter hot tomorrow, I think I'll have a chance." - Love

Storyline to watch Sunday: The top four players inside the top 12 and ties who are not already qualified for The Open will earn invites to Royal Birkdale. Of the current top 12, only Henley and Holmes (T-11) have secured spots in the field.