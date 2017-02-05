Golf Central Blog

Murphy elected to another term as USGA president

Golf Channel Digital
February 5, 2017

Diana Murphy has been formally elected to a second, one-year term as USGA president.

Murphy, 60, was nominated for a second term in November but was formally re-elected Saturday at the USGA's annual meeting in Washington, D.C. She is just the second woman to serve as USGA president in the organization's 122-year history.

"Getting to work with so many of you during the past year has been a deeply rewarding experience," Murphy said upon being re-elected. "What I have observed is a community of golfers who are passionate about the game and who want it to be even better. 2017 will be a year of action for the USGA, and we look forward to working together with the community to continue to transform the game."

Murphy's first year on the job was not without incident, as she issued an apology after calling Brittany Lang "Bethany" during the trophy ceremony at the U.S. Women's Open in July.

Murphy's husband, Reg, also served as USGA president in 1994-95. She remains the managing director of Rocksolid Holdings LLC, a private equity firm based in St. Simons Island, Ga.

USGA, Diana Murphy

