NCAA men: Who's in, who's out after regionals

The NCAA Division I men’s regionals wrapped up Wednesday at six sites around the country. The low five teams and individual in each regional after 54 holes advanced to the May 27-31 NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Here are the final results from the West Lafayette (Ind.), Baton Rouge (La.), College Grove (Tenn.), Austin (Texas), Stanford (Calif.) and Sammamish (Wash.) regionals:

West Lafayette Regional, at Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ind.:

Winner: UNLV (+8)

Runner-up: Auburn (+11)

Rest of the top 5: llinois (+14), New Mexico (+16), Purdue (+18)

Better luck next year: Augusta (+21), St. Mary's (+21), Florida (+27), South Carolina (+31)

Medalists: Andrej Bevins, New Mexico; Nick Hardy, Illinois (-3)

Individual advancing: Trent Wallace, Illinois State (E)

Skinny: Brutal conditions greeted players trying to lock up one of the five spots. Perennial NCAA contender Illinois, which began the day five shots out of the all-important fifth spot, rallied to grab the third spot. Even with a horrible final round, leader New Mexico only fell to fourth. The biggest story, however, was top seed Florida tanking during the final round. The Gators, a five-time winner this season, one of the most talented teams in the country, shot 24 over in the final round – the worst score of the day, by two – and dropped from third to eighth, a stunning end to a great season.

Austin Regional, at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas:

Winner: Oklahoma State (-13)

Runner-up: Texas (-11)

Rest of the top 5: Iowa State (-7), Ole Miss (+2), Arizona State (+7)

Better luck next year: Wake Forest (+11), N.C. State (+12)

Medalist: Nick Voke, Iowa State (-14)

Individual advancing: Will Zalatoris, Wake Forest (-3)

Skinny: A low final round helped push the Cowboys past their rivals on the Longhorns’ home course. Tenth-ranked Wake Forest well short of the fifth spot, but it was 50th-ranked Iowa State that was the star of the week. In the final round, senior Nick Voke fired a bogey-free 61, the biggest contributor to the Cyclones’ 21 under final round to finish third. N.C. State, trying to send off retiring coach Richard Sykes with another finals appearance, finished seventh.

College Grove Regional, at The Grove Club in College Grove, Tenn.:

Winner: UCF (-1)

Runner-up: Vanderbilt (E)

Rest of the top 5: Kennesaw State (+1), Clemson (+1), Lipscomb (+5)

Better luck next year: Troy (+13), Middle Tennessee State (+13), Texas Tech (+19), Georgia (+23)

Medalist: Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb (-8)

Individual advancing: Cam Norman, Troy (-3)

Skinny: This regional had the most chaos, with only two of the top five seeds advancing, and yet there wasn’t any stress on the final day. No team moved inside or outside the bubble. Top seed and NCAA favorite Vanderbilt had a rough final round, allowing UCF, led by Manuel Elvira and Kyler Tate, to win the regional. Taking medalist honors was Lipscomb’s Dawson Armstrong, setting up a reunion of sorts. Two years ago, he won the Western Amateur, one of the most prestigious titles in amateur golf … at Rich Harvest Farms.

Baton Rouge Regional, at The University Club in Baton Rouge, La.:

Winner: LSU (+2)

Runner-up: Duke (+10)

Rest of the top 5: Oregon (+15), Virginia (+17), Jacksonville (+19)

Better luck next year: Northwestesrn (+19), Kentucky (+20)

Medalist: Sam Burns, LSU (-4)

Individual advancing: Mason Overstreet, Arkansas (+2)

Skinny: The top four seeds advanced as expected, but it was Jacksonville that had the most to celebrate. The Dolphins shot the best score of the final round (1 over) and then defeated Northwestern on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff using the play-five, count-four format for the final spot. On the individual side, it was a race between Haskins favorites Wyndham Clark of Oregon and LSU’s Sam Burns, who were competing against each other in the same tournament for the first time this season. Playing on his home course, Burns came home in 41 but still won by one. To some voters, that might be viewed as a win, even if Burns now holds the season-title edge, 4-3.