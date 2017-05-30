NCAA semis set: Illinois-Oklahoma, Vandy-Oregon

The semifinals are set at the NCAA Men's Golf Championship, and so far chalk has largely prevailed.

Top seeds Vanderbilt and Oklahoma staged late rallies during Tuesday's matches at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., while the lone upset came when No. 5-seeded and reigning national champ Oregon knocked off No. 4 Oklahoma State.

Vanderbilt was clearly the best team during 72 holes of stroke play, but the Commodores got out of the gates slowly against UNLV and didn't close things out until Theo Humphrey holed a 6-foot birdie on No. 18 to secure a 1-up win and give Vanderbilt a 3-2 margin of victory.

They'll meet Oregon in Tuesday's semifinals, as the Ducks advanced when Sulman Raza, who holed last year's national title-clinching putt, beat Oklahoma State's Hayden Wood, 2 and 1, to give his team a 3-2 win.

The second semifinal will pit Oklahoma against Illinois, as the Fighting Illini reach the semifinals for the third straight year and fourth time since the men's format switched to match play in 2013. Illinois ousted top-ranked USC, 3.5 to 1.5, with Nick Hardy notching the clinching point with his 1-up win over Rico Hoey.

The Sooners had the day's most dramatic comeback, as they trailed Big XII rival Baylor in all five matches at one point on the back nine. But Rylee Reinertson and Grant Hirschman each rallied to win their match, 1 up, meaning the anchor match would decide who advanced. Baylor's Matthew Perrine forced extra holes with a chip-in birdie on No. 18, but Oklahoma's Brad Dalke won the match with a par on the first extra hole.

Oregon is looking to join Augusta State (2010-11) and Alabama (2013-14) as recent teams to win back-to-back national titles. Oklahoma's last title came in 1989, while neither Vanderbilt nor Illinois have won a team title in men's program history.