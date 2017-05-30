Golf Central Blog

NCAA semis set: Illinois-Oklahoma, Vandy-Oregon

By

Will Gray
May 30, 2017, 1:34 pm

RSS

The semifinals are set at the NCAA Men's Golf Championship, and so far chalk has largely prevailed.

Top seeds Vanderbilt and Oklahoma staged late rallies during Tuesday's matches at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., while the lone upset came when No. 5-seeded and reigning national champ Oregon knocked off No. 4 Oklahoma State.

Vanderbilt was clearly the best team during 72 holes of stroke play, but the Commodores got out of the gates slowly against UNLV and didn't close things out until Theo Humphrey holed a 6-foot birdie on No. 18 to secure a 1-up win and give Vanderbilt a 3-2 margin of victory.

NCAA Men's scoring and TV times

NCAA Division I National Championships: Articles, photos and videos

They'll meet Oregon in Tuesday's semifinals, as the Ducks advanced when Sulman Raza, who holed last year's national title-clinching putt, beat Oklahoma State's Hayden Wood, 2 and 1, to give his team a 3-2 win.

The second semifinal will pit Oklahoma against Illinois, as the Fighting Illini reach the semifinals for the third straight year and fourth time since the men's format switched to match play in 2013. Illinois ousted top-ranked USC, 3.5 to 1.5, with Nick Hardy notching the clinching point with his 1-up win over Rico Hoey.

The Sooners had the day's most dramatic comeback, as they trailed Big XII rival Baylor in all five matches at one point on the back nine. But Rylee Reinertson and Grant Hirschman each rallied to win their match, 1 up, meaning the anchor match would decide who advanced. Baylor's Matthew Perrine forced extra holes with a chip-in birdie on No. 18, but Oklahoma's Brad Dalke won the match with a par on the first extra hole.

Oregon is looking to join Augusta State (2010-11) and Alabama (2013-14) as recent teams to win back-to-back national titles. Oklahoma's last title came in 1989, while neither Vanderbilt nor Illinois have won a team title in men's program history.

Article Tags: 

2017 NCAA Men's DI National Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
DUI affidavit states Tiger asleep in parked car
Where does Woods go from here?
Staggering fall: Has Woods reached the lowest point?
Probable cause affidavit reveals details of Woods' arrest
NCAA DI Men's Champ.: Scoring, TV times

Trending

Tiger Woods releases statement after arrest
Woods arrested for DUI Monday morning
Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Rosaforte: More Tiger DUI details to come
DUI affidavit states Tiger asleep in parked car
Z. Johnson on strewn clubs: 'Not my proudest moment'
Sadness abounds with news of Tiger's arrest
Begay, Rolfing: Tiger's arrest needs to be wakeup call
Rosaforte: No alcohol involved, arraignment July 5
Overton on road to recovery after spine infection
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.