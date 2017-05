The NCAA women's golf quarterfinals are set. Top seed Northwestern will face No. 8 seed Kent State on Tuesday, while No. 2 seed Stanford will face No. 7 Baylor in a rematch of the dramatic 2015 team final won by the Cardinal.

The other quarterfinal matches will pit No. 3 Arizona State against No. 6 Florida and No. 4 Ohio State against No. 5 Southern California.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will both be conducted Tuesday, with the top two teams facing off in the team final on Wednesday.