Golf Central Blog

Nicklaus tweets encouragement to Steph Curry

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 3, 2017, 12:36 pm

RSS

There has been a lot of debate regarding Stephen Curry’s participation in this week’s Web.com Tour event.

Some believe the two-time NBA MVP is taking up a spot that should have gone to an in-need pro.

Others believe that the two-time NBA champion is bringing much needed publicity to an event, the Ellie Mae Classic, to which few would otherwise pay attention.

Well, count Jack Nicklaus as a fan of Curry’s inclusion.

Article Tags: 

Jack Nicklaus, Steph Curry, 2017 Ellie Mae Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational
RICOH Women's British Open
Wie (64) skulls shot, then fires course record
Watch: Yes, Spieth is still making massive putts
McIlroy's best could be closer than it appears

Trending

Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences
Watch: Guy makes crazy putt through bunker
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Nordqvist battling mononucleosis as Solheim Cup looms
Future finally looking bright for 'at ease' Perez
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
Rory: Splits with caddie, will remain friends
Randall's Rant: Only one to blame at U.S. Girls'
Tiger spotted again on social media, this time in gym
Best of: Paula Creamer through the years
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.