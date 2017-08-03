Nicklaus tweets encouragement to Steph Curry

There has been a lot of debate regarding Stephen Curry’s participation in this week’s Web.com Tour event.

Some believe the two-time NBA MVP is taking up a spot that should have gone to an in-need pro.

Others believe that the two-time NBA champion is bringing much needed publicity to an event, the Ellie Mae Classic, to which few would otherwise pay attention.

Well, count Jack Nicklaus as a fan of Curry’s inclusion.