Nicklaus tweets encouragement to Steph Curry

There has been a lot of debate regarding Stephen Curry’s participation in this week’s Web.com Tour event.
Some believe the two-time NBA MVP is taking up a spot that should have gone to an in-need pro.
Others believe that the two-time NBA champion is bringing much needed publicity to an event, the Ellie Mae Classic, to which few would otherwise pay attention.
Well, count Jack Nicklaus as a fan of Curry’s inclusion.
Best of luck to @StephenCurry30 this week in the @elliemaeclassic. Thanks for enjoying our game as much as Barbara and I enjoy yours!— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) August 3, 2017