Nicollet tops O'Neal in poll for LPGA sponsor invite

May 8, 2017

The people have spoken.

The final results of the Twitter vote to determine the final sponsor exemption for next month’s LPGA ShopRite Classic are in, and it will be India's Sharmila Nicollet teeing it up alongside some of the biggest stars in the womens game.

Nicollet topped Golf Channel’s Blair O’Neal, Scotland’s Carly Booth and Bolivia’s Susan Benavides in the social media poll, which was available to vote on since May 1.

Nicollet, a Ladies European Tour player from India with more than 350,000 Twitter followers, took to the social media website to thank her fans for the opportunity, as did the other contestants who were gracious in defeat.

So be on the lookout for Nicollet at the 54-hole event scheduled for June 2-4 in Galloway, N.J.

The literal fan favorite is sure to turn a few heads.

Vote For Me The link is in my Bio Let's get more Indian's to LPGA! #GetSharmilaToLpga #India #golf #LPGA

A post shared by Sharmila Nicollet (@sharmilanicollet) on

Off season training #fitness #fitfam #girlswholift

A post shared by Sharmila Nicollet (@sharmilanicollet) on

Grip it and rip it.

A post shared by Sharmila Nicollet (@sharmilanicollet) on

Sharmila Nicollet, Blair O'Neal, Carly Booth, Susan Benavides, 2017 ShopRite LPGA Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

