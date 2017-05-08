Nicollet tops O'Neal in poll for LPGA sponsor invite

The people have spoken.

The final results of the Twitter vote to determine the final sponsor exemption for next month’s LPGA ShopRite Classic are in, and it will be India's Sharmila Nicollet teeing it up alongside some of the biggest stars in the womens game.

Nicollet topped Golf Channel’s Blair O’Neal, Scotland’s Carly Booth and Bolivia’s Susan Benavides in the social media poll, which was available to vote on since May 1.

Nicollet, a Ladies European Tour player from India with more than 350,000 Twitter followers, took to the social media website to thank her fans for the opportunity, as did the other contestants who were gracious in defeat.

Thank you for the opportunity with this brilliant idea! It has definitely created a buzz in India around the game of golf. Looking forward! https://t.co/5OSOpGrryC — Sharmila Nicollet (@MissNicollet) May 8, 2017

It was a fun race! Congrats to @MissNicollet for winning the Twitter poll! Play well & enjoy the week playing in the @ShopRiteLPGA https://t.co/kaEgItIq2Y — Blair O'Neal (@BLAIRONEAL) May 8, 2017

Fun to be part of the race for a spot @ShopRiteLPGA well done @MissNicollet have a great week! — Carly Booth (@CarlyBooth92) May 8, 2017

So be on the lookout for Nicollet at the 54-hole event scheduled for June 2-4 in Galloway, N.J.

The literal fan favorite is sure to turn a few heads.

Vote For Me The link is in my Bio Let's get more Indian's to LPGA! #GetSharmilaToLpga #India #golf #LPGA A post shared by Sharmila Nicollet (@sharmilanicollet) on May 3, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Strolling around in comfort with this pair! #LiveInLevis #Repost @levis_in ・・・ Golfer @sharmilanicollet nails the laid-back look in a crop top, hoodie and the 501 Skinny. Share your look with #LiveInLevis. A post shared by Sharmila Nicollet (@sharmilanicollet) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Off season training #fitness #fitfam #girlswholift A post shared by Sharmila Nicollet (@sharmilanicollet) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT