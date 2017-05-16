Golf Central Blog

No. 1 ranking on the line with top 3 in Kingsmill field

Randall Mell
May 16, 2017, 5:59 pm

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Rolex Women’s World Rankings are tightening at the top.

No. 1 Lydia Ko, No. 2 So Yeon Ryu and No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn are separated by just .249 points.

All three are in the field this week, and any of the three could leave Sunday with the top ranking.

The exact scenarios will depend on the final strength-of-field ranking.

“It's been like that the last few months,” Jutanugarn said. “Right now, honestly, I feel like when I’ve focused on that, it’s made me feel worse. So I try to not think about that.”

Ko has reigned at No. 1 for the last 82 consecutive weeks, for 101 weeks overall.

This week’s field includes the top six players in the world rankings, 13 of the top 15.

2017 Kingsmill Championship

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

