No. 6 Spieth: World ranking spots 'up for grabs'

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth has dropped a spot in the world rankings, from No. 5 to No. 6, and all he’s done to start the year is post three consecutive top-10 finishes.

“It’s kind of just up for grabs right now, is what it feels like,” Spieth said Wednesday at Pebble Beach.

The emergence of Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas has been one of the major storylines of this nascent season. They’ve combined for five victories so far to climb inside the top 10 in the world.

The world rankings are a two-year rolling system, but more emphasis is placed on recent performances. Spieth counts eight victories in that span, including two majors, but he has only one worldwide title since May, thus his current position at No. 6.

There will be plenty of volatility over the next few months, with Nos. 1-5 as bunched as they’ve been in years. Dustin Johnson can overtake Jason Day for world No. 1 this week, for instance, if he wins and Day finishes outside the top 52.

“It’s not really a big concern of mine, it’s not at all,” Spieth said. “I’m not saying that because I’ve fallen back, but once I reached that peak, that was the goal I wanted to accomplish. Obviously I want to stay there, but my goals in order to stay there have shifted away from focus on the rankings and more just getting prepared for the major championship and then that takes care of itself. That’s how it took care of itself last time.”