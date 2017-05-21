Golf Central Blog

Day has no regrets: Don't take risks, you'll never win

Ryan Reiterman
May 21, 2017

IRVING, Texas – Jason Day walked off the 18th green disappointed Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but he didn’t have any regrets.

Yes, Day missed a 4-foot par putt on the first playoff hole to lose the tournament to Billy Horschel. But he had a 4-footer because he tried to hole his 52-foot birdie putt to win.

“That's what you got to do if you want to win, you got to take risks,” Day said. “If you don't take the risks, you'll never win.”

Day hasn’t won in more than a year (2016 Players), but he’s finally healthy again after dealing with a back injury late last year. His attention is also back on his game. Day withdrew from the WGC-Match Play to be with his mom, Adenil “Dening” Day, who was battling cancer. She’s recovered and back in their native Australia.

Now Day is taking away the positives from this week as he tries to climb up the world ranking to knock off Dustin Johnson and reclaim the No. 1 spot.

“Things are coming together,” he said. “Little unfortunate with [the missed putt] … but I get a week off, I get some rest and get into the Memorial.”

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day

