Golf Central Blog

Noren (67) tries to add Tour card to Euro status

By

Rex Hoggard
May 4, 2017, 1:50 pm

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Although we still have three majors and the FedEx Cup playoffs before the curtain falls on the 2016-17 season, Alex Noren is feeling the heat.

In his quest to earn a PGA Tour card, the Swede is making his sixth start this season and has earned 182 FedEx Cup points, which is a little less than half of what he will likely need to qualify for membership next season.

“I’m trying to earn a card here so I can combine the two [tours],” Noren said on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship. “The ultimate goal is to be able to have a card here as well.”

As a non-member, Noren gets a maximum of 12 Tour starts and seven sponsor exemptions. He’s currently scheduled to play 11 events, including the remaining majors and World Golf Championships, and said he’ll probably add one more event if he needs it to secure his status.

His opening 5-under 67 at Eagle Point Golf Club should help, with the world’s 12th-ranked player alone in second place when he completed his round.

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

