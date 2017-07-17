Golf Central Blog

Not eligible for Open, Furyk in Barbasol field

By

Ryan Lavner
July 17, 2017, 6:38 am

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – For the first time in 22 years, Jim Furyk had to make different plans for the third week in July.

The 2018 Ryder Cup captain did not qualify for this week’s Open Championship, the first major he’s not eligible for since the 1995 Open at St. Andrews. Instead, he will tee it up at the Barbasol Championship, the PGA Tour's opposite-field event in Alabama. Davis Love III, Hunter Mahan and Retief Goosen are a few of the other notables in the field.

Furyk, 47, has had a rough season, managing only one top-10 in 15 starts. That puts him at No. 147 in the FedExCup standings, though he will not lose his card even if he does not crack the top 125 by season’s end (money-list exemption).

Ranked ninth in the world at the end of 2015, Furyk has dropped to No. 86, one of several reasons why he wasn’t eligible for The Open. He also didn’t reach the Tour Championship last fall.  

There is still an outside chance that he could get into the field this week at Royal Birkdale. He is No. 3 on the alternate list, behind James Hahn and Danny Lee.  

Article Tags: 

Jim Furyk, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, The Open, 2017 British Open, Open Championship

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Def. champ Stenson grouped with Spieth at Open
The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Women's Open spotlights rising star in Park
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
McIlroy gets in early Birkdale prep after missed cuts

Trending

Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open
Watch: Fox makes hole-in-three in Scottish Open
Amateur Choi, 17, just two back through 36
Watch: Kraft saves par from stands at Deere
Storytime: U.S. Women's Open finale full of plot lines
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.