Not fully healed, Rory (rib) considering time off

August 12, 2017, 8:38 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rory McIlroy has been hampered all year by a lingering rib injury he first suffered back in January, and seven months later he still isn’t fully healed.

He told Sky Sports in a post-round interview following his 2-over 73 Saturday in the PGA Championship that the rib is "not a factor when I'm out on the course, but it's a factor off the course in terms of how much time I can practice.

“It's catch-22 because I want to play and I can play, but I can't put the practice in that I need to to get myself up in contention.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 3 | Full coverage

McIlroy came into the week as one of the pre-tournament favorites given his track record of success at Quail Hollow, but he has yet to break par through three rounds and will enter Sunday 11 off the lead held by Kevin Kisner.

As for the remainder of the year, the defending FedExCup champion and three-time Race to Dubai winner conceded that he is unsure how he’ll structure the remainder of his 2017 schedule.

"We'll see where we go from here,” he said. “I'll play tomorrow and assess my options for the rest of the year. I've still got a few big tournaments left, so it's a question of whether I play in all of them or take some time off to get 100 percent healthy."

Rory McIlroy, 2017 PGA Championship

