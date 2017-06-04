By the numbers: Key stats from Dufner's win

Jason Dufner shot a final-round 68 to win his fifth PGA Tour title at the Memorial. Here are the key stats from Muirfield Village.
Jason Dufner
• Fifth career PGA Tour win; all since beginning of 2012
• Worst third round by PGA Tour winner since 1989 Masters (Nick Faldo, 77)
• Highest third round score ever by Memorial winner (77)
• Third player to win PGA Tour events at Oak Hill and Muirfield Village
• Other two players to do it – Jack Nicklaus and Curtis Strange
• Second Ohio-born winner of the Memorial (Nicklaus)
• Projected to move into top 30 in World Ranking
• 32’7” par putt made on 72nd hole (longest of the week)
• +15.9 strokes gained tee to green in Rounds 1, 2 and 4 combined
• Led field in GIR, SG Approach and SG Tee To Green
• Second career runner-up finish in this event (2010, his debut)
• Missed cut each of previous three years in Memorial
• Played first 11 holes of final round in 4 under
• Led field in fairways hit this week (44/56)
• Fifth-most fairways hit in single event in PGA Tour career
Anirban Lahiri
• T-2; best career PGA Tour finish
• bogey-free 65 (-7) in final round; clubhouse leader
• +7.3 strokes gained tee to green in final round
• best final round score to par of PGA Tour career
• 0-for-4 converting 54-hole leads/co-leads in career
• T-10; best finish on PGA Tour this season
Justin Thomas
• Seventh top-10 finish on PGA Tour this season
• Was looking for fourth PGA Tour win this season
• Last to win four or more times before U.S. Open – Tiger Woods, 2013
• 8 under; bogey on two of last three holes to finish round
• Best 72-hole score in stroke play event since March 2016
• Seventh career top-10 finish in Memorial
• Best score to par of any player in this event since 2007
• T-15 or better in nine of last 10 finishes in this event
• Fifth top-5 in this event; only Woods has more last 30 years (8)