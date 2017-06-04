By the numbers: Key stats from Dufner's win

Jason Dufner shot a final-round 68 to win his fifth PGA Tour title at the Memorial. Here are the key stats from Muirfield Village.

Jason Dufner

• Fifth career PGA Tour win; all since beginning of 2012

• Worst third round by PGA Tour winner since 1989 Masters (Nick Faldo, 77)

• Highest third round score ever by Memorial winner (77)

• Third player to win PGA Tour events at Oak Hill and Muirfield Village

• Other two players to do it – Jack Nicklaus and Curtis Strange

• Second Ohio-born winner of the Memorial (Nicklaus)

• Projected to move into top 30 in World Ranking

• 32’7” par putt made on 72nd hole (longest of the week)

• +15.9 strokes gained tee to green in Rounds 1, 2 and 4 combined

• Led field in GIR, SG Approach and SG Tee To Green

Rickie Fowler

• Second career runner-up finish in this event (2010, his debut)

• Missed cut each of previous three years in Memorial

• Played first 11 holes of final round in 4 under

• Led field in fairways hit this week (44/56)

• Fifth-most fairways hit in single event in PGA Tour career

Anirban Lahiri

• T-2; best career PGA Tour finish

• bogey-free 65 (-7) in final round; clubhouse leader

• +7.3 strokes gained tee to green in final round

• best final round score to par of PGA Tour career

Daniel Summerhays

• 0-for-4 converting 54-hole leads/co-leads in career

• T-10; best finish on PGA Tour this season

Justin Thomas

• Seventh top-10 finish on PGA Tour this season

• Was looking for fourth PGA Tour win this season

• Last to win four or more times before U.S. Open – Tiger Woods, 2013

Bubba Watson

• 8 under; bogey on two of last three holes to finish round

• Best 72-hole score in stroke play event since March 2016

Matt Kuchar

• Seventh career top-10 finish in Memorial

• Best score to par of any player in this event since 2007

• T-15 or better in nine of last 10 finishes in this event

• Fifth top-5 in this event; only Woods has more last 30 years (8)