By the numbers: Key stats from Rahm's win

Jon Rahm made two eagles on the back nine to secure his first PGA Tour title. Here are the key stats from the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open provided by the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.

Jon Rahm

• First career PGA Tour win; comes in Farmers Insurance Open debut

• First to win in first appearance in this event since Arnold Palmer in 1957

• Eagle on 72nd hole; first winner to eagle 72nd hole here since Woods in 1999

• First to get first PGA Tour win at this event since 1991 (Jay Don Blake)

• Second European player to win this event (Jose Maria Olazabal in 2002)

• Only fourth international winner in tournament history (Gary Player, Olazabal, Jason Day)

• Wins in 12th PGA Tour start as a professional (second start of 2017)

• Eighth time in last nine years winner here trailed entering final round

• 11 wins in Arizona State career (second to only Phil Mickelson all-time)

• Fourth top-5 finish in 17 PGA Tour starts (amateur and professional)

• First in field in strokes gained off-the-tee this week

• First in field in strokes gained tee-to-green this week

• Did not make bogey on back nine over last two rounds (8 under)

• Projected to move into world top-50 for first time in career

Tony Finau

• Second career top-5 finish on PGA Tour (win at Puerto Rico)

• Was tied for lead on back nine in final round

• Played holes 4 through 9 in 3 under Sunday

Brandt Snedeker

• 1-over 73; worst final round in this event since 2009

• Best score to par in this event since beginning of 2010

• Only Woods, Mickelson have won here back-to-back last 40 years

Keegan Bradley

• 5-under 67 in final round; all six Sunday rounds this season in 60s

• 28 under in final round of PGA Tour events this season

• Second top-10 finish this season (sixth at CIMB Classic)

Phil Mickelson

• 2-under 70; birdied last two holes to finish tournament

• Best finish in this event since runner-up in 2011

• 62 rounds under par in this event (most of anyone last 30 years)

• 75th worldwide start since last win (2013 Open)