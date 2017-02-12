By the numbers: Key stats from Spieth's win

Jordan Spieth cruised to his ninth career PGA Tour victory Sunday at Pebble Beach. Here are the key stats from his victory at the AT&T provided by the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.
Jordan Spieth
• Ninth career PGA Tour win at 23 years, 6 months, 16 days old
• Second-youngest in modern era to win nine times (Tiger Woods, 23-5-7)
• Youngest in PGA Tour history to win five times by three or more shots
• Converted 7 of last 8 54-hole leads/co-leads on PGA Tour
• Began career failing to convert any of first four such leads
• Ninth PGA Tour win since beginning of 2013; ties Day for most in that span
• Hit 12 straight greens in regulation to begin final round
• Youngest winner of this tournament since John Cook in 1981
• Cook was 2 months younger than Spieth at time of his victory that year
• First career PGA Tour win in state of California
• Wins in his 100th PGA Tour start as a professional
• Third top-10 in this event in last four years (T-4 in ’14, T-7 in ’15)
• Projected to remain sixth in Official World Golf Ranking
• Second win in last six worldwide starts (Australian Open)
• Third in field in GIR this week (leads PGA Tour this season in GIR)
• Seventh consecutive win by player under age 30 on PGA Tour
• Ties longest such streak on PGA Tour dating to 1970 (two other occurrences)
• Average age of last seven PGA Tour winners: 24.1
• Third career top-10 in this event (won other two instances)
• Second consecutive top-10 finish (T-9 at Farmers Insurance Open)
• Played first six holes of Pebble Beach in 7 under par last two days
Kelly Kraft
• Best finish of PGA Tour career (previous best: T-5, ’16 John Deere)
• Second career top-10 finish on PGA Tour (41st career start)
• $612,000 in career PGA Tour earnings entering week ($777,000 today)
• Seventh career top-10 in 10 career starts in this event
• Made one bogey over last 40 holes this week (11 under in span)
• Played last nine holes of tournament in 4 under
• 77; worst score at Pebble Beach since third round in 2008
• Shot 8-over 44 on back nine (two bogeys, double and quad)
• Quadruple-bogey at 15; first career quad/worse at Pebble in this event