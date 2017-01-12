By the numbers: Key stats from Thomas' 59

HONOLULU – On Thursday at the Sony Open, Justin Thomas became the seventh player to shoot a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour and at 23 years old he also became the youngest.

Among the highlights of Thomas’ round, he hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation and needed 23 putts; and his 15-footer for eagle at his final hole (No. 9) is the longest putt needed to post a sub-60 card.

“I was calm, I wasn't too nervous over the putt. I was just more focused on trying to make the putt,” Thomas said.

Although Thomas’ ball-striking was solid on Thursday – he ranked first in strokes gained: tee to green and sixth in strokes gained: off the tee – it was his putting that lifted him to the historic round.

He was 13 for 14 from putts inside 10 feet, second in the field in strokes gained: putting and rolled in 102 total feet of putts.

“I’ve certainly seen some striking like that but not the combination of the striking and putting,” said Jordan Spieth, who was paired with Thomas on Day 1. “I mean, he's walking putts in from mid-range. You don't normally see a combination of that, and when you do, they are really low rounds.”

Here are some more stats provided by Justin Ray in Golf Channel's Editorial Research Unit:

• Thomas is youngest in PGA Tour history to shoot sub-60 round

• Second ever to make eagle on last hole for 59 (David Duval, 1999)

• First player in PGA Tour history with multiple eagles in a sub-60 round

• Had 14'11" for 59

• He is 7-for-25 on putts between 10-15 feet this season

• Par-5 ninth at Waialae yielded 48 eagles last season, most of any hole on Tour

• Made one bogey on Thursday. Jim Furyk only other player to shoot 59 (2013 BMW) with a bogey on the card

• In the last 30 years, the only players to win back-to-back weeks on PGA Tour at age 23 or younger are Tiger Woods (1999) and Rory McIlroy (2012). Thomas can join them this week

• Fourth round with 10 or more birdies/eagles over last three seasons. No other player has more than two such rounds in same span