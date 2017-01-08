By the numbers: Key stats from Thomas' win

Justin Thomas held off Hideki Matsuyama to win the SBS Tournament of Champions. Here are the key stats from the final round courtesy of the Golf Channel research department.

Justin Thomas

• Third career PGA Tour win; second in last three official starts (CIMB Classic)

• First player to win multiple events in 2016-17 season

• Both wins this season have been by three shots or more

• Third player since 2000 to win twice by three shots or more in first four starts of season

• Other players to do it in that span are Phil Mickelson (2005) and Tiger Woods (2003)

• First player since Woods in 2013 to win two of first four starts in season

• One of four players in last 10 years with three or more PGA Tour wins before age 24

• Other players in to do it in that span are Jordan Spieth, Patric Reed and Rory McIlroy

• Led field in strokes gained tee-to-green this week

• 10 under on front nine (best in field)

• Projected to move to 12th in World Ranking (career high)

• First PGA Tour win with Spieth in field

Hideki Matsuyama

• Four wins and two runner-up finishes in last six worldwide starts

• Finished second to Thomas in each instance

• Beat 408 of 410 players in those six fields combined (99.5 percent)

• Projected to remain sixth in World Ranking

• Led field in strokes gained around the green this week

• Second in field in strokes gained tee-to-green this week

Jordan Spieth

• 65 in final round; his best round this week by four shots

• Birdied five of last seven holes to finish tournament

• Bogey-free Sunday; had eight bogeys/worse through first three rounds

• Five of 12 career rounds in this event have been 66 or lower

• Third in strokes gained putting this week; fourth in proximity to hole

Pat Perez

• 16 under; shot bogey-free 67 in final round

• Third top-10 this season (most in any season in career is six)

• Seventh top-3 finish of PGA Tour career (380th start)

Dustin Johnson

• 4-under 69 in final round; hit 18/18 GIR Sunday

• First time in career to hit all 18 GIR in a round

• Led field in strokes gained off-the-tee this week