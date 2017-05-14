By the numbers: Kim joins rare company

Si Woo Kim won The Players Championship Sunday and joined some rare company in the process. Here are some key stats from the final round provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit.

Si Woo Kim

• 21 years old; youngest to win The Players all-time

• Second PGA Tour win (won 2016 Wyndham Championship)

• Both PGA Tour wins by three or more strokes

• Second in PGA Tour modern era to win twice by three or more shots before age 22

• Tiger Woods (1997 Masters and 1997 BMW Championship) only other player to do it

• First player from Asia to win twice on PGA Tour before age 23

• Second international player since WWII to win twice before 22

• Only player younger in that span – Sergio Garcia in 2001

• Second player from Asia to win The Players (K.J. Choi in 2011)

• Fourth-youngest player to win twice on PGA Tour last 25 years

• Other players in that group – Woods, Garcia, Jordan Spieth

• Had more WD (4) than top-25s (2) this season entering week

• Projected to move into top 30 in World Ranking

• Has never previously been ranked inside top 50

• Second in strokes gained off the tee this week (205th this season)

• Receives five-year PGA Tour exemption; three-year exemptions into majors

• Two bogeys or worse over last 46 holes played (9 under in that span)

• Second in strokes gained tee to green this week (204th this season)

• 15/15 on putts inside 10 feet Sunday (missed 14 through three rounds)

Ian Poulter

• T-2; second career runner-up finish in The Players (2009)

• Fifth career runner-up finish on PGA Tour (first since 2013)

• $924,000 in earnings for T-2 finish

• Third in strokes gained tee to green this week, second around the green

• 16 professional victories worldwide; two PGA Tour wins

• Has never won PGA Tour stroke play event in United States

Louis Ooosthuizen

• Sixth career runner-up finish on PGA Tour (one win)

• Played last 36 holes in 2 over (36-hole co-leader)

• Best worldwide finish of 2017

Rafa Cabrera Bello

• Played last three holes in eight shots (ties fewest all-time)

• Double eagle on 16th hole (first on 16 in tournament history)

• 15,670th time hole was played in tournament history

J.B. Holmes

• 84; worst final round by any player here since 2009

• 3-for-7 converting 54-hole leads/co-leads into wins

• 1-for-5 converting away from TPC Scottsdale

Jason Day

• 80; worst final round score by defending champion at TPC Sawgrass

• Highest weekend score of PGA Tour career (third or final round)

• No player has ever won The Players in back-to-back years