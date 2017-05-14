Golf Central Blog

By the numbers: Kim joins rare company

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 14, 2017, 8:20 pm

RSS

Si Woo Kim won The Players Championship Sunday and joined some rare company in the process. Here are some key stats from the final round provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit.

Si Woo Kim

• 21 years old; youngest to win The Players all-time

• Second PGA Tour win (won 2016 Wyndham Championship)

• Both PGA Tour wins by three or more strokes

• Second in PGA Tour modern era to win twice by three or more shots before age 22

Tiger Woods (1997 Masters and 1997 BMW Championship) only other player to do it

• First player from Asia to win twice on PGA Tour before age 23

• Second international player since WWII to win twice before 22

• Only player younger in that span – Sergio Garcia in 2001

• Second player from Asia to win The Players (K.J. Choi in 2011)

• Fourth-youngest player to win twice on PGA Tour last 25 years

• Other players in that group – Woods, Garcia, Jordan Spieth

• Had more WD (4) than top-25s (2) this season entering week

• Projected to move into top 30 in World Ranking

• Has never previously been ranked inside top 50

• Second in strokes gained off the tee this week (205th this season)

• Receives five-year PGA Tour exemption; three-year exemptions into majors

• Two bogeys or worse over last 46 holes played (9 under in that span)

• Second in strokes gained tee to green this week (204th this season)

• 15/15 on putts inside 10 feet Sunday (missed 14 through three rounds)

Ian Poulter

• T-2; second career runner-up finish in The Players (2009)

• Fifth career runner-up finish on PGA Tour (first since 2013)

• $924,000 in earnings for T-2 finish

• Third in strokes gained tee to green this week, second around the green

• 16 professional victories worldwide; two PGA Tour wins

• Has never won PGA Tour stroke play event in United States

Louis Ooosthuizen

• Sixth career runner-up finish on PGA Tour (one win)

• Played last 36 holes in 2 over (36-hole co-leader)

• Best worldwide finish of 2017

Rafa Cabrera Bello

• Played last three holes in eight shots (ties fewest all-time)

• Double eagle on 16th hole (first on 16 in tournament history)

• 15,670th time hole was played in tournament history

J.B. Holmes

• 84; worst final round by any player here since 2009

• 3-for-7 converting 54-hole leads/co-leads into wins

• 1-for-5 converting away from TPC Scottsdale

Jason Day

• 80; worst final round score by defending champion at TPC Sawgrass

• Highest weekend score of PGA Tour career (third or final round)

• No player has ever won The Players in back-to-back years

Article Tags: 

Si Woo Kim, 2017 Players Championship, Ian Poulter, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Discomfort zone: Kim tames Sawgrass for Players title
Chamblee: Kim's win 'perhaps the greatest upset you'll ever see'
T-2 finish all but assures Poulter's Tour card
Kim becomes youngest Players champ in history
Watch: Cabrera Bello makes albatross at 16th

Trending

Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Watch: Kim hits driver from rough, finds green
Mattress king: Oosthuizen travels with his own mattress
McIlroy (71) makes weekend despite back issue
Thomas shoots most bizarre 71 you'll ever see
Rahm (82) exits after worst round as pro
You Oughta Know: Sergio could join Tiger
Garcia finds more good fortune at par-3 17th
Top Photos: May 12, 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.