By the numbers: Koepka's formula for success

Crunching the numbers from the final round of the 117th U.S. Open:

• Brooks Koepka's first career major championship victory came in only his 15th career major start.

• Koepka's total of 16 under par ties the best score in relation to par in U.S. Open history. Rory McIlroy was also -16 when he won 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional.

• Koepka is the first U.S. Open champion to hit 80 percent of his fairways and 80 percent of his greens in regulation (based on information dating back to 1981).

• Koepka had the best driving accuracy of any U.S. Open champion - 87.5 percent. (It's worth pointing out that many of Erin Hills' fairways were wider than previous U.S. Open norms.)

• Koepka also tied for most GIR by a U.S. Open champion - 86.1 percent.

• Koepka's closing 67 is the lowest final round by a U.S. Open champion since Tiger Woods in 2000.

• It was Koepka's second PGA Tour win, but his eighth career worldwide win as pro.

• Koepka is the fifth American in the last 20 years to earn his first major win at the U.S. Open.

• Koepka is the seventh consecutive first-time major champion. That is the second-longest streak of first-time major winners in the modern era

• Hideki Matsuyama (T-2) is the second player from Japan to finish runner-up in a U.S. Open, joining Isao Aoki, who finished runner-up to Jack Nicklaus in 1980.

• Matsuyama is projected to move to a career-high second in the world ranking.

• Matsuyama's final score of 12 under would have won 114 of 116 previous Opens outright.

• Brian Harman's T-2 is his best career finish in a major championship.

• Tommy Fleetwood, who finished solo fourth, made the cut in a major for only the second time.

• Rickie Fowler's T-5 is his sixth career top-5 finish in a major championship.

• Fowler is tied with Lee Westwood for most top-5s in majors without a win since 2010.

• Xander Schauffele's -10 is the best score in relation to par by a player in his U.S. Open debut.

• Scottie Scheffler is just the third player to win the U.S. Junior Amateur (2013) and be the low amateur in the U.S. Open (2017). The other two to do it are Johnny Miller (1964, '66) and Jordan Spieth (2009 and '11, and 2012).

