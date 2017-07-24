Golf Central Blog

By the numbers: A look back at The 146th Open

July 24, 2017

Jordan Spieth's reign as Champion Golfer of the Year has barely lasted a day, but the key moments from a memorable week at Royal Birkdale endure.

A course that has penalized players in previous Opens yielded plenty of low scores, including Branden Grace's record-setting 62 and Spieth's winning score of 12-under 268. But it also created plenty of havoc for those who dared to stray off line.

Here's a look back at some of the key course and player stats from the week that was in Southport, England:

Hardest holes: No. 6 (+0.427 shots over par), No. 13 (+0.337), No. 18 (+0.182)

Easiest holes: No. 15 (-0.343), No. 17 (-0.234), No. 5 (-0.116)

Most eagles plus birdies: No. 17 (202)

Most doubles or worse: No. 13 (28)

Most fairways hit: Soren Kjeldsen (37 of 56)

Most greens in regulation: Russell Henley (53 of 72)

Longest average drive (average of Nos. 15 and 17): Chan Kim, 342 yards in Round 4

Most birdies: Matt Kuchar (19)

Most scramble saves: Dustin Johnson (27)

Most sand saves: Rory McIlroy (8 of 9)

Fewest putts: Bubba Watson (104, average 26 per round)

