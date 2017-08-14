Golf Central Blog

By the numbers: Stats wrap for the 99th PGA

August 14, 2017, 1:00 pm

With his win at the 99th PGA Championship, Justin Thomas earned the following:

  • $1,890,000 first-place prize
  • Replica of Wanamaker Trophy and lifetime exemption to the PGA Championship
  • Five-year exemption onto the PGA Tour
  • Five-year exemption into the Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship and Players Championship

Co-runners-up Louis Oosthuizen, Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed earned exemptions into the Masters via their top-4 finishes

Justin Thomas

  • Fourth PGA Tour win of the season
  • Becomes eighth first-time major winner in last nine majors contested (Jordan Spieth, The Open)
  • Eighth son of a PGA professional to win the PGA Championship
  • First time since 1923 (Bobby Jones, U.S. Open; Gene Sarazen, PGA) that consecutive majors have been won by players under 25 (Spieth, The Open)
  • Fourth player in stroke-play era to win PGA before 25 (Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy)

Rest of the PGA field

  • Oosthuzien earns career runner-up Grand Slam with T-2. Six others have accomplished that: Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Tom Watson, Arnold Palmer, Craig Wood and Phil Mickelson
  • Reed: First top-10 in a major
  • Molinari: Best career finish in a major (previous was T-9 at 2013 Open)
  • Hideki Matsuyama tied for fifth, his seventh career top-10 in a major (no wins)
  • Rickie Fowler also tied for fifth; it's his eighth career top-10 in a major (no wins)
  • Spieth (T-28) will try and clinch career Grand Slam next year at Bellerive, where Gary Player did so in the 1965 U.S. Open
  • McIlroy closed in 68, his 10th consecutive under-par final round in a major

Quail Hollow Club course stats

  • Six bogey-free rounds for the week; none in the third round and Marc Leishman (67) the only one on Sunday
  • Field scoring average at the par-71 course for the week was 73.468. It was 74.737 at the beginning of the week and gradually reduced each round
  • Despite being a par 35 and the back being a par 36, the front nine played to a higher scoring average in the second round
  • The final three holes, known at the Green Mile, played third, fifth and most difficult, respectively, over the week

Note: Golf Channel research department contributed to compilation of statistics

2017 PGA Championship

