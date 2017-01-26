By the numbers: Tiger's cut streak at Torrey in danger

Tiger Woods didn't get off to a great start at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he will need a low round on Friday if he hopes to make the weekend. Here are some key stats from his opening round provided by the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.

• 76 (4 over on South Course); worst opening round of calendar year in pro career

• Previous worst opening round of year came in 2015 (73 at Phoenix Open)

• First official PGA Tour round in 522 days (2015 Wyndham Championship)

• Played front nine in 1 over; hit only three of first eight GIR

• 15 missed cuts on PGA Tour as pro (never at Torrey Pines)

• Third career round of 76 or worse in this tournament (55th round played)

• Second consecutive round of 76 or worse here (final round in 2014, 79)

• 4/14 fairways hit; fewest in a round in this event since 2007

• 9/18 greens hit; fourth career round with nine or fewer in this event

• Hit career-low 7/18 GIR in previous round here (final round in 2014)

• Missed right off tee seven times in round (T-3rd most in field)

• -3.92 SG tee-to-green (second-worst total of career on this course)

• Did not make first birdie of round until 10th hole (10’6” putt made)

• Played holes 12 through 15 in 5 over (1 under in round entering stretch)

• One top-10 finish on PGA Tour in last 1,250 days (3 years, 5 months)