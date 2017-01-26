Golf Central Blog

By the numbers: Tiger's cut streak at Torrey in danger

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 26, 2017, 7:35 pm

RSS

Tiger Woods didn't get off to a great start at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he will need a low round on Friday if he hopes to make the weekend. Here are some key stats from his opening round provided by the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.

• 76 (4 over on South Course); worst opening round of calendar year in pro career

• Previous worst opening round of year came in 2015 (73 at Phoenix Open)

• First official PGA Tour round in 522 days (2015 Wyndham Championship)

• Played front nine in 1 over; hit only three of first eight GIR

• 15 missed cuts on PGA Tour as pro (never at Torrey Pines)

• Third career round of 76 or worse in this tournament (55th round played)

• Second consecutive round of 76 or worse here (final round in 2014, 79)

• 4/14 fairways hit; fewest in a round in this event since 2007

• 9/18 greens hit; fourth career round with nine or fewer in this event

• Hit career-low 7/18 GIR in previous round here (final round in 2014)

• Missed right off tee seven times in round (T-3rd most in field)

• -3.92 SG tee-to-green (second-worst total of career on this course)

• Did not make first birdie of round until 10th hole (10’6” putt made)

• Played holes 12 through 15 in 5 over (1 under in round entering stretch)

• One top-10 finish on PGA Tour in last 1,250 days (3 years, 5 months)

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger Tracker: Woods' short game saved him in 76
Rose shoots 65, leads by 1 at Farmers
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Day: Turnout for Woods was 'unbelievable'
Farmers Insurance Open

Trending

Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons
One of DeChambeau's side-saddle putters deemed non-conforming
Day: 'Strength of field' rule is 'quite funny'
Report: Trump's voter fraud claims tied to Langer
Tiger on out driving DJ and Day: 'Oh hell no'
Tiger ditched 3-wood he found in shed at Hero
USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes
Can Woods keep up with Day, DJ off tee? 'Hell no'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.