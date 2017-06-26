Oddsmakers favor Lexi in Women's PGA

Lexi Thompson is the unanimous betting favorite to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago this week.

Ladbrokes, Skybet and Bet365 make Thompson an 8-to-1 favorite. StanJames.com makes her the 9-to-1 favorite.

Thompson has finished T-2 or better in five of her last seven worldwide starts.

Rolex world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn share the spot behind Thompson on the various betting lists.

Here are Ladbrokes' listings:

Lexi Thompson 8/1

Ariya Jutanugarn 10/1

So Yeon Ryu 12/1

Lydia Ko 12/1

In Gee Chun 14/1

In Bee Park 14/1

Sung Hyun Park 20/1

Minjee Lee 20/1

Notably, Lydia Ko is listed at 25/1 by both Skybet and Bet365, which is below the 22/1 odds that Bet365 sets on Moriya Jutanugarn, the older sister to Ariya, and the 22/1 odds that Bet365 sets on Minjee Lee.

Moriya has yet to win an LPGA title but is on a hot streak. She tied for second at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday and has finished T-7 or better in her last four starts. Minjee Lee is also listed above Ko at 22/1 by Bet365, with Skybet and StanJames.com also listing Lee above Ko.

Michelle Wie is listed at 33/1 by Ladbrokes with Stacy Lewis and Shanshan Feng both at 25/1.