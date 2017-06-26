Golf Central Blog

Oddsmakers favor Lexi in Women's PGA

By

Randall Mell
June 26, 2017, 2:28 pm

Lexi Thompson is the unanimous betting favorite to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago this week.

Ladbrokes, Skybet and Bet365 make Thompson an 8-to-1 favorite. StanJames.com makes her the 9-to-1 favorite.

Thompson has finished T-2 or better in five of her last seven worldwide starts.

Rolex world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn share the spot behind Thompson on the various betting lists.

Here are Ladbrokes' listings:

Lexi Thompson 8/1

Ariya Jutanugarn 10/1

So Yeon Ryu 12/1

Lydia Ko 12/1

In Gee Chun 14/1

In Bee Park 14/1

Sung Hyun Park 20/1

Minjee Lee 20/1

Notably, Lydia Ko is listed at 25/1 by both Skybet and Bet365, which is below the 22/1 odds that Bet365 sets on Moriya Jutanugarn, the older sister to Ariya, and the 22/1 odds that Bet365 sets on Minjee Lee.

Moriya has yet to win an LPGA title but is on a hot streak. She tied for second at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday and has finished T-7 or better in her last four starts. Minjee Lee is also listed above Ko at 22/1 by Bet365, with Skybet and StanJames.com also listing Lee above Ko.

Michelle Wie is listed at 33/1 by Ladbrokes with Stacy Lewis and Shanshan Feng both at 25/1.

Article Tags: 

2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

