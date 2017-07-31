Offshore outlet releases props on Curry's Web start

NBA superstar Steph Curry is set to showcase his golf game this week against the best players on the Web.com Tour, and one betting house is offering a series of prop bets on his outcome at the Ellie Mae Classic.

Offshore betting outlet Bookmaker.eu compiled a number of props on Curry, the two-time NBA MVP who recently lowered his handicap to +0.1 and will tee it up this week on a sponsor exemption at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.:

Will Curry make the cut? Yes +900 (bet $100 to win $900), No -2500 (bet $2500 to win $100)

Highest score in any round: Over/under 79.5 (par 70)

Lowest score in any round: Over/under 76.5

Highest score on any single hole: Over/under 7

Lowest score on any single hole: Over/under 3

Total number of birdies: Over/under 2.5

Total number of bogeys or worse: Over/under 8.5