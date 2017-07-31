Golf Central Blog

Offshore outlet releases props on Curry's Web start

By

Will Gray
July 31, 2017, 4:02 pm

RSS

NBA superstar Steph Curry is set to showcase his golf game this week against the best players on the Web.com Tour, and one betting house is offering a series of prop bets on his outcome at the Ellie Mae Classic.

Offshore betting outlet Bookmaker.eu compiled a number of props on Curry, the two-time NBA MVP who recently lowered his handicap to +0.1 and will tee it up this week on a sponsor exemption at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.:

Will Curry make the cut? Yes +900 (bet $100 to win $900), No -2500 (bet $2500 to win $100)

Highest score in any round: Over/under 79.5 (par 70)

Lowest score in any round: Over/under 76.5

Highest score on any single hole: Over/under 7

Lowest score on any single hole: Over/under 3

Total number of birdies: Over/under 2.5

Total number of bogeys or worse: Over/under 8.5

Article Tags: 

Steph Curry, Web.com Tour, Ellie Mae Classic

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

