Ogilvy safely navigates his way to Friday 65

By

Rex Hoggard
June 30, 2017, 3:23 pm

It only took a single competitive round for Geoff Ogilvy to realize that TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is the kind of course that requires an element of defense in his gameplan.

Playing in Friday’s first group off the 10th tee, Ogilvy birdied three of his first four holes on his way to a 5-under 65 that left him two strokes off the early Day 2 lead.

“You kind of want to get under before you get over on a course like this because it kind of beats you over the head all day,” said Ogilvy, who birdied the 10th hole and added two more at Nos. 12 and 13. “Any time I had a challenging shot, I made some nice putts.”

On Thursday, TPC Potomac – which previously hosted the PGA Tour’s Booz Allen Classic until 2006 before undergoing a major renovation in 2009 – played more than a stroke over par (1.2 strokes) and was proving to be even more of a challenge on Friday.

The early tee time proved to be particularly beneficial for the Australian with winds picking up as the afternoon was getting underway.

“Nos. 5 through 11 are going to be really, really tough because you turn into the wind. Luckily, I was able to get through some of those holes early,” Ogilvy told PGA Tour Radio.

Geoff Ogilvy, 2017 Quicken Loans National

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

