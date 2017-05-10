Golf Central Blog

Oh Lord(y)! Stenson's caddie rinses ball, club at 17

Rex Hoggard
May 10, 2017, 6:17 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The annual caddie contest at The Players is always one of the year’s most entertaining days, with players turning the pressure on their loopers. But on Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass it was a caddie who got the last laugh.

Gareth Lord, who caddies for Henrik Stenson, calmly stepped to the tee and proceeded to find the water with his tee shot. But what he did next was truly stunning, with the caddie throwing the club into the water.

“Oh, Lord(y)!” Stenson tweeted with a video of the incident.

No, it wasn’t Stenson's “gamer” club that went into the drink. But it was funny.

2017 The Players Championship, Henrik Stenson, TPC Sawgrass

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

