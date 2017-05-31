Oklahoma beats Oregon for first NCAA title since 1989

Oklahoma defeated defending national champion Oregon, 3.5 to 1.5, to capture the program's first NCAA title in men's golf since 1989.

The Sooners got the first point on the board at Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club in Sugar Grove, Ill., when Blaine Hale beat 2017 Freshman of the Year Norman Xiong, 4 and 3, in the day's opening match. Max McGreevy then put Oklahoma within one point of the title when he ousted Edwin Yi, 3 and 2.

The Ducks were seeking to join Augusta State (2010-11) and Alabama (2013-14) as teams to win back-to-back national championships since the men's format switched to match play in 2009. They scored their first point when Wyndham Clark beat Rylee Reinertson, 1 up, but the title was decided by a back-and-forth affair between Oklahoma's Brad Dalke and Oregon's Sulman Raza.

Raza, who holed the title-clinching putt last year for the Ducks at Eugene Country Club, kept things all square before Dalke reeled off three wins in a four-hole stretch from Nos. 12-15. That gave him a 3-up lead with three holes to play, and Dalke closed things out with a bogey on No. 17. The match between Grant Hirschman and Ryan Gronlund, which was all square on the 18th hole, was deemed a draw after Dalke sank the winning putt.

"This is just so special. I'm so happy for our guys," said Sooners coach Ryan Hybl. "I told my wife before we got here that I just hoped these guys had an opportunity to shine, because I knew there was an opportunity for these guys to get it done."

The Sooners entered the match-play portion as the No. 2 seed, but nearly went out against Baylor in the quarterfinals as they trailed in all five matches at one point on the back nine. But Oklahoma eked out a 3-2 win, then beat Illinois in the semifinals to earn a spot in the finals.