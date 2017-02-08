Golf Central Blog

Greenbrier course to re-open in July following floods

By

Will Gray
February 8, 2017, 1:46 pm

The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier will once again be open for business this summer.

The West Virginia resort announced Wednesday that the course will officially re-open to the public on July 10, the day after the conclusion of The Greenbrier Classic. The course has been closed since devastating floods hit the area on June 23, leading to the cancellation of last year's tournament, the first cancellation of a PGA Tour event since 2009.

The Old White TPC is one of four courses on property that will soon re-open after months of restoration. The Snead Course and Meadows Course are set to re-open on May 14 and May 26, respectively, while the Greenbrier Course will open as a 12-hole layout on March 1.

The Greenbrier Course remains the only venue to host both the Ryder Cup (1979) and Solheim Cup (1994), and it is in the process of being redesigned by Phil Mickelson, who was named as a resort ambassador last year. That course will close once the Old White TPC re-opens in July, and a fully-renovated Greenbrier Course is expected to debut next spring.

The Greenbrier Classic will be held July 6-9 in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

