Golf Central Blog

Olympics showed it was time for blood testing

By

Rex Hoggard
June 20, 2017, 2:29 pm

RSS

CROMWELL, Conn. – Since the PGA Tour began drug testing in 2008 the most glaring hole in the policy has been a lack of blood testing.

Although the vast majority of drugs the Tour tests for, more than 98 percent according to the circuit’s testing guru, can be detected via urine tests, human growth hormone can not and most experts agree it’s the most likely performance-enhancing drug to be used by a golfer.

On Tuesday, the Tour announced it will begin blood testing next season. Although there had been concerns that blood testing could somehow impact a player’s performance, last year’s Olympics and an extensive education program convinced most players it was time to start.

“I’ve gotten the answers I wanted. The Olympics have done this for a long, long time and there are guys who participated in the Olympics who didn’t have any issues with it,” said Billy Hurley III, a member of the 16-member player advisory council. “It’s important for the credibility of our drug testing system because there are things we can’t test for in urine. I don’t think anyone is taking any of these things, but now we can prove that.”

According to Andy Levinson, the Tour’s vice president for tournament administration and anti-doping, blood testing will be similar to the current urine testing, which largely occurs after rounds and will not be administered in “any way that could impact a player’s performance.”

“It’s such a small amount of blood that the sample that will be taken is about a spoonful, very little,” said Jason Bohn, one of four player directors on the Tour’s policy board. “The only concern was there will be about a 10 minute process where they will want the guys to hydrate before they do it. I don’t feel like anyone will be effected at all.”

Levinson said testers will draw 10 milliliters of blood, about two-thirds of a tablespoon, and that after testing the samples will be stored for “a specific period of time,” which for urine tests is up to two years. He also said there will not be as many blood tests given as urine tests because the vast majority of drugs on the circuit’s list of banned substances can be detected via a urine test.

Most player concerns over potential blood testing were put to rest during last year’s Olympics when players were subjected to blood testing without any issues, and one of the primary motivations to add blood testing to the circuit’s policy was to more closely mirror the World Anti-Doping Agency’s policy which is used during the Games.

“Lining up with WADA makes the most sense, for the players in the Olympic mix transitioning from our policy to WADA’s policy was difficult,” said Geoff Ogilvy, who is also a member of the PAC. “It was just a different style and threw players in a situation they weren’t used to. It makes sense to line up with what the rest of the world does.”

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
Watch: What made Phil and Bones so special
The Social: It's a mad, mad, mad world
Social Snapshots: June 2017

Trending

Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride
Harman on finishing runner-up: 'It bites'
Erin Hills stirs up a mountain of debate
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.