Once player-caddie, Loves foes at Greenbrier

Davis Love III and Dru Love are once again patrolling a PGA Tour stop together. Only this time, both men will be flashing player credentials.

The former Ryder Cup captain caddied for his son last month at the U.S. Open, where Dru missed the cut by a shot in his professional debut. It was a memorable experience for the 23-year-old, who also missed the cut last week at the Web.com Tour's Nashville Golf Open.

"I guess I learned a lot from the U.S. Open, some things I didn't know that I had and some things I figured I need to work on," Love said. "My dad and I had a little bit of fun on the bag, so overall great experience."

The younger Love is in the field at The Greenbrier Classic this week on a sponsor invite, where his father will return to action for the first time since missing the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. The 53-year-old is a lifetime member on Tour, and he hopes to coincide more of his future schedule with his son's playing opportunities.

"I watched Jay Haas try to hang in there and play with Bill some, and Raymond (Floyd) with his kids or Jack (Nicklaus) with his kids. I feel like I'm hanging on, yes, to play some with him," Love said. "It's just great to be out with him. I know I'm looking at where he might get in, so I want to play there as well really just to watch and be around and see his first few starts."

Father and son won't play together for the first two rounds, as Davis tees off at 8 a.m. ET Thursday alongside Robert Streb and K.J. Choi while Dru begins at 8:50 a.m. with Brad Fritsch and Bryson DeChambeau. But the hope still remains that they could find themselves together on a leaderboard, perhaps as soon as this week.

"It doesn't matter if it's coming down the stretch Sunday or a Monday afternoon practice round, he's going to try just as hard to beat me," Dru said. "Obviously that would be really cool. I'm super competitive and I don't want to lose in anything I do. We've had some good runs at each other the last couple years now that I'm catching up to him a little bit."