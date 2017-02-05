Golf Central Blog

Oosthuizen contends with new focus, old putter

By

Jason Crook
February 5, 2017, 6:08 pm

RSS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Louis Oosthuizen quietly snuck up the Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard on Sunday thanks to three birdies on his final five holes, and nearly snuck into the playoff with Hideki Matsuyama and Webb Simpson, ultimately coming up just one stroke short.

After his final-round 65, he credited an important club switch for the improved play.

“Old Faithful. I have been putting well with it,” Oosthuizen said. “Last week I tried something different, but I went back to the one I like.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Oosthuizen, winner of the 2010 Open Championship and seven other European Tour events, said he will play more PGA Tour events this season, so he wanted to make his first start at TPC Scottsdale.

“This year, I’m focusing more on the PGA Tour. Made sense to start it early and come and join the guys here,” Oosthuizen said. “The crowds were magnificent this week. It was an unreal feeling once you got on the 16th tee.”

Finishing a few groups ahead of Matsuyama, Oosthuizen knew his score probably wouldn’t be enough to get in to a playoff, but he stuck around anyway just in case.

“I’ll hang around. But it’s probably going to be, you know, not enough,” Oosthuizen said.

His was proven right a short time later when Simpson and Matsuyama finished at 17 under. 

Article Tags: 

Louis Oosthuizen

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Matsuyama's WMPO win was fittingly chaotic
Tiger's struggles are not a product of his age
Fowler heads to Augusta after WMPO rally falls short
Garcia tops Stenson for 12th Euro Tour title
Roundtable: Debating Tiger's future after WD

Trending

Tiger's words need to match his actions
Woods (back spasm) withdraws from Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai citing back spasms
Harmon: Woods unlikely to return to former glory
Tiger's agent: Back spasms came out of nowhere
Report: Bowditch arrested on extreme DUI charge
One and done: Is this the new normal for Tiger?
Rested Kuchar leads WMPO, gets heckled by Bubba
Chamblee: Woods 'looks like an old man'
Brandel: Tiger's swing causing 'further harm'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.