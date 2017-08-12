Oosthuizen hurts hand - hits green - off tree root

"Look at this shot! Are you kidding?" #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fkxRDDEO5R— PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2017
Louis Oosthuizen started the third round of the PGA Championship three shots off the lead.
After a par at the difficult first at Quail Hollow, Oosthuizen hit his tee shot on the par-4 second against a tree in the left rough. He played a full shot for his second and managed to reach the green, but also hurt his right hand when his club appeared to strike a root.
Oosthuizen parred the hole but was accompanied by a trainer, who worked on his hand, while walking off the tee box on the par-4 third.