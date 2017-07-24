Golf Central Blog

Open win moves Spieth to world No. 2 behind DJ

Nick Menta
July 24, 2017, 9:19 am

Jordan Spieth's furious rally on Sunday earned him the claret jug, his third major title, and the third leg of the career grand slam.

It also moved him closer to world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

With the victory, Spieth hopped Hideki Matsuyama to take over as No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, shrinking Johnson's nonetheless sizeable margin at the top from 4.3 points to 2.5 points.

After losing his No. 1 ranking to Jason Day in March of last year, Spieth had fallen all the way to seventh as recently as two months ago before rattling off wins at the Travelers and The Open.

Other movers of note from Birkdale include Matt Kuchar (18th to 12th), Haotong Li (107th to 63rd), and Matthew Southgate (172nd to 124th). By virtue of their respective finishes, Li earned an invite to next year's Masters and Open, and Southgate, who has three times survived Final Qualifying, banked a free pass to Carnoustie.

Beyond Spieth and Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka knocking Rickie Fowler to 11th was the only other change to the top 10.

Here is your OWGR top 10 for the week of July 23rd: 1. Dustin Johnson, 2. Jordan Spieth, 3. Hideki Matsuyama, 4. Rory McIlroy, 5. Sergio Garcia, 6. Jason Day 7. Jon Rahm, 8. Henrik Stenson, 9. Alex Noren, 10. Brooks Koepka.

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, 2017 Open Championship, Hideki Matsuyama, Haotong Li, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Southgate



