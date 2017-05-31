Oregon's Xiong wins Phil Mickelson award for newcomer

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Norman Xiong received some good news before his team played for the national title on Wednesday.

The Oregon freshman was named the recipient of the Phil Mickelson Award as the top newcomer in men’s college golf.

Xiong, a standout junior player, joined the Ducks at the start of the spring semester after graduating high school early.

Behind Xiong and standout senior Wyndham Clark, Oregon advanced to the finals of the NCAA Championship, where they will face Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon at Rich Harvest Farms.

Xiong had seven top-10 finishes, including a win, and finished outside the top 20 only once in 10 starts.

Joining Xiong on the All-Freshmen Team were Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein, Baylor’s Cooper Dossey, Oklahoma State’s Viktor Hovland and Clemson’s Doc Redman.