Pace slows to nearly 6-hour crawl on Saturday at AT&T

By

Ryan Lavner
February 11, 2017, 10:03 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – It was a race to the clubhouse Saturday for Jordan Spieth and the rest of the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Saturday’s third round is notoriously slow, with celebrities taking center stage at Pebble Beach. But Spieth thought his group might not finish the third round when they were standing on the sixth tee and told that they’d already been on the course for two hours.

Despite delaying third-round tee times two hours as they finished up play Saturday morning, all 153 players were able to complete 54 holes by the end of the day Saturday.

Spieth’s group finished the third round in five hours, 50 minutes.

“We’re used to it here,” he said. “It’s tough to get up on these holes and then, after waiting for that long, try to stay in a rhythm.”

A logjam usually occurs on Pebble’s par-3 fifth and reachable par-5 sixth. But by the time Spieth’s group made the turn, they were able to play without much of a wait.  

“Once we got on the back nine, we figured we would just finish,” he said.

2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

