Patriots fan Uihlein cheering from Dubai

By

Rex Hoggard
February 4, 2017, 11:18 am

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Peter Uihlein planned to fly home to the United States from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic early Monday morning, but that was simply too close for comfort.

Uihlein, who is tied for fifth place at 10 under, is a lifelong New England Patriots fan and said he’d be taking off just as Sunday’s Super Bowl was getting underway.

“I didn’t want to risk flying during kickoff,” he laughed on Saturday after a 3-under 69.

Instead, he will leave Dubai on Monday, after the big game, using the extra time to work with his swing coach and, he hopes, celebrate another New England victory.

“I’m pretty anxious and excited,” he said.

Peter Uihlein, 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

