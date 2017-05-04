Golf Central Blog

Pepper suspends Twitter account after on-air flub

By

Will Gray
May 4, 2017, 11:18 am

RSS

CBS golf analyst Dottie Pepper recently shuttered her Twitter account after receiving online criticism for a mistake she made during an on-air interview at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Pepper was interviewing Scott Brown and Kevin Kisner during a lengthy rain delay that interrupted the final round. She began with a question to Brown, with the pair clinging to a one-shot lead at the time.

"You've never really been in this position before," Pepper said. "Your partner Kevin has been in position to win golf tournaments and has gotten it done. You have not yet on the PGA Tour. Where's the anxiety level?"

Brown tied for second at the Genesis Open earlier this year and alerted Pepper to the fact that he also won the 2013 Puerto Rico Open. Pepper then qualified her point by adding "full-field, regular event." Brown and Kisner went on to lose a playoff to Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt.

The interview clip quickly spread online, and Pepper told SB Nation that she decided to pull the plug on her social media account based on the negative reaction she received.

"Tired of the idiots," Pepper said. "It is suspended by my own doing; can stay in that status for a year."

Pepper, 51, won the ANA Inspiration in both 1992 and 1999 and began working as an on-course reporter in 2005.

Article Tags: 

Dottie Pepper

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Wells Fargo Championship
Rymer: How to launch high, drawing drives like Rory
To ban or not to ban: Many players favor green book ban
DJ hopes to return to winning ways after injury
Mickelson: Quail Hollow 'perfect site' for PGA

Trending

Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Clemson coach Swinney falls for exploding ball trick
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll
Watch: Guy proves why you shouldn't hit from water
R&A, USGA to review use of 'green-reading materials'
Romo playing U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday
Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.