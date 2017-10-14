Perez builds 4-stroke lead over Schauffele at CIMB

Pat Perez keeps getting better at the CIMB Classic after rounds of 66-65-64. Here’s how things played out on Day 3 in Malaysia:

Leaderboard: Perez (-21), Schauffele (-17), Sung Kang (-16), Keegan Bradley (-15), Hideki Matsuyama (-15)

What it means: With ball in hand and a soft course after rain on Friday, there were plenty of low scores on Moving Day, including from Perez. The 36-hole leader made three birdies on the front, and added four more in his last five holes to finish the day with a four-stroke lead over Schauffele, who won the Tour Championship last month.

Round of the day: Matsuyama made the biggest move on Saturday with a 9-under 63. The world No. 3 recorded five straight birdies on the front nine and came home with three closing birdies on Nos. 16-18 to give himself a great chance for his first top-10 since the PGA Championship.

Best of the rest: Anirban Lahiri moved up 17 spots to sixth place after a bogey-free 64. Bradley is one spot ahead and tied with Matsuyama thanks to a bogey-free 65. Kang also shot 65 and ended his day with two straight birdies to sit in third place, five behind Perez.

Biggest disappointment: Starting the day tied for third place, Thomas Pieters flamed out with a 5-over 77, which included back-to-back double bogeys and only one birdie. He dropped 35 spots and heads into the final round tied for 38th.

Shot of the day: Whee Kim aced the 208-yard, Par-3 15th and scored a new ride.

Main Storyline Heading Into Sunday: Will Perez's putter stay hot and can he hold off Schauffele, the recently crowned rookie of the year? Perez adjusted his eye line on his putting and it has paid off big time so far this week. The top two contenders will also have to watch out for Matsuyama, who is no stranger to final-round rallies.