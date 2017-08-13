Golf Central Blog

PGA Championship prize money breakdown

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 13, 2017, 12:06 pm

RSS

To the victor go the spoils, but the rest of the field at the PGA Championship won't leave empty-handed.

The total purse for the season's final major remains a stout $10.5 million, but the player leaving Quail Hollow Club with the Wanamaker Trophy will receive a bit of a raise from the $1.8 million Jimmy Walker got last year at Baltusrol. Both the winner and runner-up will crack seven figures, while everyone finishing 23rd or better will receive at least $100,000.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money for each of the 75 players who made the cut (Note: players missing the cut each received $3,000):

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Quail Hollow

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 4 at Quail Hollow
PGA Championship
Kisner not afraid of tough test at PGA
Not fully healed, Rory (rib) considering time off
Get ready for another grind in PGA finale

Trending

Watch: Pampling hits hilariously horrible tee shot
Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Quail Hollow member Simpson: 'Too tough for a PGA'
Remember when: Kisner suspended for cart racing
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Watch: Thomas catches Bubba's bunker shot
Rory skips ball off cart path, through sand, saves par
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.