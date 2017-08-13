PGA Championship prize money breakdown

To the victor go the spoils, but the rest of the field at the PGA Championship won't leave empty-handed.

The total purse for the season's final major remains a stout $10.5 million, but the player leaving Quail Hollow Club with the Wanamaker Trophy will receive a bit of a raise from the $1.8 million Jimmy Walker got last year at Baltusrol. Both the winner and runner-up will crack seven figures, while everyone finishing 23rd or better will receive at least $100,000.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money for each of the 75 players who made the cut (Note: players missing the cut each received $3,000):