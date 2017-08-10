PGA Championship: Round 1 yardage, pin placements

Players are facing a stern test during the opening round of the 99th PGA Championship, where sunny skies have allowed Quail Hollow Club to start out firm and fast.

PGA of America officials have set up the par-71 layout at 7,588 yards for the first day of competition. It includes a burly opening hole as the par-4 first measures 527 yards, while No. 16 will play as a 515-yard par 4 Thursday. The sixth hole will stretch out to 259 yards, while the longest hole during the opening round is the par-5 10th hole at 600 yards.

Here's a look at the full yardage breakdown:

Tournament officials also released the opening-round pin sheet, which includes four placements within five yards of the edge of the green and a front-right location on the closing hole: