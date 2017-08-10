Golf Central Blog

PGA Championship: Round 1 yardage, pin placements

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 10, 2017, 10:09 am

RSS

Players are facing a stern test during the opening round of the 99th PGA Championship, where sunny skies have allowed Quail Hollow Club to start out firm and fast.

PGA of America officials have set up the par-71 layout at 7,588 yards for the first day of competition. It includes a burly opening hole as the par-4 first measures 527 yards, while No. 16 will play as a 515-yard par 4 Thursday. The sixth hole will stretch out to 259 yards, while the longest hole during the opening round is the par-5 10th hole at 600 yards.

Here's a look at the full yardage breakdown:

Tournament officials also released the opening-round pin sheet, which includes four placements within five yards of the edge of the green and a front-right location on the closing hole:

Article Tags: 

PGA Championship, Quail Hollow

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 1 at Quail Hollow
PGA Championship
For now, PGA still last shot for golf's big shots
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressure
McIlroy, Spieth battle for history, bound by Tiger

Trending

Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Korda withdraws from U.S. Solheim Cup team
McIlroy 'inundated' with requests for caddie job
Most embrace shorts OK for practice rounds
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Creamer replaces injured Korda on U.S. Solheim Cup team
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Rory, Phil, Tiger applaud schedule change
'Paula was upset': Inkster on snubbing Solheim vets
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.