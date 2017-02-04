Phil, 6 back, just fine flying under the radar

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After a 6-under 65 on Moving Day at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Phil Mickelson likes his position, because he’s flying under the radar.

“I’m excited about tomorrow’s round. Obviously I’m far enough back where nobody’s really paying any attention,” Mickelson said. “But if I can get off to a good start and shoot 3-, 4-, 5-under the front nine, that back nine has so much excitement and opportunity that I would love to play those final six holes with a chance.”

A three-time winner of this event, Lefty sits six off the lead through 54 holes, after carding seven birdies and one bogey on Saturday. It's a round he thinks he can and will need to best on Sunday if he wants to win at TPC Scottsdale for a fourth time.

“I played a really good round. I feel like my game is starting to come around,” Mickelson said. “There will be four or five scores of 63, 64, 65, around there. I just hope I’m one of them.”

Mickelson added that he’d have an eye on the Super Bowl tomorrow as well.

“I’m a little biased. I’m pulling for the Patriots because of a relationship with Tom Brady and how much I really like him,” Mickelson said. “I do think both defenses are really impressive and probably underrated. I think it’s going to be a very tight, fun game to watch.”