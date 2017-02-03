Phil (70) lives up to reputation with driver from rough

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Question ... if you're staring at this approach shot and your name is Phil Mickelson, what do you do?

If you answered, pull out a driver and try to hit a cut out of the rough, around the tree and onto the eighth green, you are correct.

The shot didn't go exactly as planned. Mickelson smashed it into the gallery in the right rough and failed to get up and down for par, his first of two bogeys as he stumbled home.

"I didn't really have much. I was trying to get something that would cut it," Mickelson said of the shot afterward. "The only play was to pitch out, but that's not really what I like to do."

The hole summed up his second round. Every time it looked like Lefty had something going, he'd make a mistake and falter. He's still in the mix after a second-round 70, but he's got some work to do on Moving Day to catch the leaders.

"It sucks, finishing with two bogeys. I got off to kind of a slow start and got it to turn at 1 under, which is good, and I had it going there for a while on the front," said Mickelson, who started on No. 10 Friday. "Unfortunately bogeyed a couple coming in, but I'm playing well and looking forward to the weekend."

To his credit, the three-time Phoenix Open champ hasn't lost hope.

"If you play really good golf, you can still shoot 6-, 7-, 8-under par," he said. "There's no reason why I couldn't get it going tomorrow and be in it."