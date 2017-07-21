Phil misses Open cut but does so with 'flair'

SOUTHPORT, England – There is never a dull moment with Phil Mickelson. Not even when he shoots 77.

The 2013 Open champion shot a spectacular 7-over-par score Friday at Royal Birkdale to end the week at 10 over. He will miss the cut easily in The Open for the first time since 2012 and for only the fifth time in 24 appearances.

It wasn’t so much the score as it was how the score was recorded. Mickelson birdied the first hole out of the gate after failing to make a birdie in Round 1. He made triple-bogey 7 on the third hole and rebounded with bogey on the fourth.

Beginning at the seventh hole, Mickelson made eight bogeys and two birdies in the 12-hole stretch. He made only five pars in the round.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” he said. “Unfortunately it’s the first cut I’ve missed this year and I missed it with flair.”

The last time Mickelson missed a cut was at the Deutsche Bank Championship in last year’s PGA Tour playoffs. He missed the cut last year at the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

“I don’t want to put too much stock in it because I’ve really been hitting the ball well and playing well,” Mickelson said. “So rather than dwell on two rough days here, I’ll go back home and get ready for these upcoming events.”