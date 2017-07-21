Golf Central Blog

Phil misses Open cut but does so with 'flair'

By

Jay Coffin
July 21, 2017, 10:27 am

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – There is never a dull moment with Phil Mickelson. Not even when he shoots 77.

The 2013 Open champion shot a spectacular 7-over-par score Friday at Royal Birkdale to end the week at 10 over. He will miss the cut easily in The Open for the first time since 2012 and for only the fifth time in 24 appearances.

It wasn’t so much the score as it was how the score was recorded. Mickelson birdied the first hole out of the gate after failing to make a birdie in Round 1. He made triple-bogey 7 on the third hole and rebounded with bogey on the fourth.

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

Beginning at the seventh hole, Mickelson made eight bogeys and two birdies in the 12-hole stretch. He made only five pars in the round.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” he said. “Unfortunately it’s the first cut I’ve missed this year and I missed it with flair.”

The last time Mickelson missed a cut was at the Deutsche Bank Championship in last year’s PGA Tour playoffs. He missed the cut last year at the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

“I don’t want to put too much stock in it because I’ve really been hitting the ball well and playing well,” Mickelson said. “So rather than dwell on two rough days here, I’ll go back home and get ready for these upcoming events.”

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, 2017 Open Championship

Coffin, editor since 2008, is in charge of all of the website's content and editorial direction.

Read Bio |
@JayCoffinGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live blog, The Open: Day 2 at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse
McIlroy (68) scrambles his way into the mix
Phil misses Open cut but does so with 'flair'

Trending

Golf Channel App
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.