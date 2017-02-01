Golf Central Blog

Phil vs. Thomas: Majors vs. a 59

By

Jason Crook
February 1, 2017, 8:02 pm

RSS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Four years ago at this tournament, Phil Mickelson came excruciatingly close to joining golf’s exclusive 59 club.

So what does he think about being grouped in the first two rounds of the Waste Management Phoenix Open with Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin, the two guys who have carded 59s in the last month?

“Yeah, they’ve both shot 59. I’m envious of that. I really am,” Mickelson said Wednesday at TPC Scottsdale.

But in typical Mickelson fashion, he wasn’t quite done talking.

“But I have won this tournament three times and they haven’t, he added with a smile. “We both have something to be jealous about.”

Lefty went on to talk about the challenge of finishing off a tournament when you spend a round chasing golf’s magic number, which he did in 2013, winning the WMPO by four shots.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“After you shoot a round like that, much like what Justin Thomas did in Hawaii when he shot 59 in the first round, the expectation is to win, and anything less than that is looked at as a failure,” Mickelson said. “I think that’s one of the things I’m most proud of, looking at that win in 2013, is being able to finish it off.”

As for Thomas? It’s safe to say he expects some friendly banter on Thursday.

“I will just ask him how many times he shot 59 in a competitive round, and then he will probably say something else about all the other majors he’s won and I won’t have anything to say,” he laughed. “There are not many things I have on Phil, but that’s one of them. I will be sure to remind him.”

Article Tags: 

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Once a major rival, Federer an inspiration for Tiger
Woods believes Americans 'need to unite'
Bubba and buddy have a Super time in Phoenix
Tiger: 'Goal is to win' not just make Dubai cut
Spieth one-upped by caddie, Greller, at 16

Trending

Woods endures LAX protest, flies commercial to Dubai
Rahm's rise no shock to Mickelson brothers
Parsons: Next PXG set to cost 'a lot more'
Wind moves Lincicome's ball on 17
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Breed's Quick Fix: Coat hanger drill for distance
Garcia: 'Difficult' for Tiger to perform like glory days
Woods teeing off Wed. night (ET) in Dubai event
Best of fans at Waste Management Phoenix Open
Forget looks, Woods just wants pain-free swing
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.